This high-end duplex is situated just steps away from the coveted Nob Hill trail system, offering views and convenience for the next lucky owner or tenant. The neighborhood is full of newly constructed contemporary homes with captivating views of the valley to the east and the Elkhorn Mountains and Mount Baldy in the distance. The interior spaces boast elegant features with granite countertops throughout the bathrooms and kitchens, and stainless steel appliances. The open-concept floor plans create a seamless flow that takes full advantage of every square foot. Both units have a convenient layout with double garages separating them, and the main floors feature the laundry, kitchen, living spaces, and half bathrooms. The 3 bedrooms and the full bathrooms are located upstairs with walkout access to the backyard. Unit 1000 is slightly larger and boasts an extra primary ensuite bathroom with a walk-in closet, and an added bonus space at the top of the stairs making for a perfect office or reading nook. Built in 2018, this property showcases high-quality craftsmanship and contemporary design. With a strong rental history, this multi-family property presents an exceptional investment opportunity. It is also ideal for a homeowner to have the ability to live on one side of the duplex and rent out the other, maximizing your investment potential. Call Breena Buettner at 406-302-8257 or your real estate professional.