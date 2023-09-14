This classic brick craftsman is located in Helena's coveted South Central Rodney St. Neighborhood! The owner-occupied residence features two income producing apartments with great rental history. There are many architectural details throughout the home including wonderful window mouldings and hardwood floors. All three units have 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and laundry facilities. Many updates have been made in each unit with the basement apartment having been completely remodeled in 2022. The home is located close to Central Elementary School, Helena Middle School, and Helena's historic downtown. Memorial Park and Kindrick Legion Field are also nearby. The outdoor space is divided in two areas for the main floor unit and the basement unit with a large garage that is accessed through the alley.
0 Bedroom Home in Helena - $699,000
